TD Cowen Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

