TechnipFMC plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.