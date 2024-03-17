Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.