Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TEX opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $3,103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.