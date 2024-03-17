Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Mark Sabag Sells 100,000 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE TEVA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
