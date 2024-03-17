Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $172.52. 19,078,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

