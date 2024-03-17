Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.52.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,137 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

