The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,471.08

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,471.08 ($57.28) and traded as high as GBX 4,722 ($60.50). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,689 ($60.08), with a volume of 540,763 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($57.01) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,559 ($58.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,724.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,474.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.78, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($62.38) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($19,213.99). Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

