The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Buckle makes up about 9.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Buckle worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Buckle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.