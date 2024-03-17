The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 434,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 176,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

