The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,435 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,915. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $59.88 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.