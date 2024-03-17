The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.