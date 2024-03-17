The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 4.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $373.23 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

