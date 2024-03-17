The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

