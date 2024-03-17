The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

