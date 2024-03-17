Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $547.58 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $547.58 million and $40.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,483,374,821 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

