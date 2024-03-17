Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.75 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $513.01 million and $29.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00081900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,483,109,855 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

