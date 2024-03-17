Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 841,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

