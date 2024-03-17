Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

