Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 3,791,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.