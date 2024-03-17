Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,478 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

