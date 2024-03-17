Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,187 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 93,104,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

