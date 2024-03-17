Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 635,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.