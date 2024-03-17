Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $181.89. 759,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,660. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $183.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

