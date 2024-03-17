Thrive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 3,195,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

