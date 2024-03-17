Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 26,164,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,618,707. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

