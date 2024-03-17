Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

