Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,235.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

