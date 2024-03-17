Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 968,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,170. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

