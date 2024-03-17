Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.540–0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.0 million-$119.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.1 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,370,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 421,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,936 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tilly’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

