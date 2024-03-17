Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.90 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities upgraded Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

TSE:TF opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.87. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

