Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.90 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities upgraded Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
