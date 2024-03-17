TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTE
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.