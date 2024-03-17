TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

