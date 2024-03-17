Transcontinental to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Announces Dividend
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
