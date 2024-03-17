Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
