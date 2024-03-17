Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.