Truist Financial Begins Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

AGCO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.43 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

