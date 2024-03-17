Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.