Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

