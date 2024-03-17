Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 18,216,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

