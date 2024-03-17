UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.89

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.89 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 65.10 ($0.83). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 4,667,155 shares trading hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £830.70 million, a PE ratio of -245.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,153.85%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

