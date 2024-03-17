Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $107.00 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $107.00 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,799.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.90 or 0.00598673 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00058142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00124535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28991925 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,431,641.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

