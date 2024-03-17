Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

