Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.36. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £449.84 million, a P/E ratio of -842.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

