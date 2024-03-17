Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.36. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £449.84 million, a P/E ratio of -842.86 and a beta of 0.82.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.