Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

