Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 17,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

