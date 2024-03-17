VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Decreased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.63. 1,113,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

