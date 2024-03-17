Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.65. 60,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,262. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.76.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

