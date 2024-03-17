Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $179.17. 1,001,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

