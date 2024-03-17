Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

