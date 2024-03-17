Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 802.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,398 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. 6,259,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,015. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.