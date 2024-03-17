Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

